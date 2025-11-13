Colton Joseph throws for a TD, runs for 2 more to help Old Dominion rush past Troy 33-0

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Colton Joseph threw for 147 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 90 yards with…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Colton Joseph threw for 147 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 90 yards with two more scores to help Old Dominion rush past Troy 33-0 on Thursday night.

Old Dominion (7-3, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) reached seven wins in a season for the first time since 2016. The Monarchs also earned their second shutout since joining the FBS in 2015.

Five different ODU rushers combined to gain 351 yards on 47 carries, with three touchdowns. Devin Roche had a team-high 145 yards rushing and Trequan Jones added 96 yards and a score. Jones went untouched up the middle for a 65-yard touchdown to cap the scoring in the fourth.

Tre’ Brown III had five catches for 112 yards and Ja’Cory Thomas made a touchdown grab for Old Dominion.

Troy (6-4, 4-2) was held to nine first downs and 138 total yards.

Christopher Spencer made Old Dominion’s ninth sack in the closing seconds to set a program record.

