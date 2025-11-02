Colorado State and UNLV meet in MWC play

UNLV (6-2) at Colorado State (2-6), Nov. 8 at 9:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: Fox Sports 1 Key stats…

UNLV (6-2) at Colorado State (2-6), Nov. 8 at 9:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Colorado State Offense

Overall: 329 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 187.5 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 141.5 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 19.1 points per game (122nd)

Colorado State Defense

Overall: 405 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 227.3 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 177.8 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 27.1 points per game (89th)

UNLV Offense

Overall: 449.9 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 256.6 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 193.3 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 36.9 points per game (15th)

UNLV Defense

Overall: 470 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 274.5 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 195.5 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 34.3 points per game (126th)

Colorado State ranks 109th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 42.7% of the time. UNLV ranks 40th on offense, converting on 43.9% of third downs.

Colorado State ranks 70th in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to UNLV’s 10th-ranked +8 margin.

UNLV is 124th in the FBS with 69.1 penalty yards per game.

Colorado State is 118th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90.9% of trips. UNLV’s red zone offense ranks 39th, scoring on 88.9% of red zone opportunities.

Colorado State ranks 124th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:33, compared to UNLV’s 52nd-ranked average of 30:38.

Team leaders

Colorado State

Passing: Jackson Brousseau, 840 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Jalen Dupree, 452 yards on 89 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Armani Winfield, 268 yards on 20 catches, 2 TDs

UNLV

Passing: Anthony Colandrea, 2,000 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs, 69.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jai’Den Thomas, 649 yards on 96 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Bradley, 586 yards on 34 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Colorado State was beaten by Wyoming 28-0 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Darius Curry threw for 112 yards on 9-of-16 attempts (56.2%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Justin Marshall had 33 rushing yards on six carries, adding one reception for two yards. Keyonta Lanier recorded 56 yards on three catches.

UNLV was beaten by New Mexico 40-35 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Colandrea led UNLV with 382 yards on 36-of-46 passing (78.3%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 39 yards. Thomas carried the ball 13 times for 34 yards, adding 11 receptions for 65 yards. Daejon Reynolds had five receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Colorado State plays at New Mexico on Nov. 15. UNLV hosts Utah State on Nov. 15.

