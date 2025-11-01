Collin Hurst throws for 2 TDs, catches a pass for another, and Presbyterian topples Valparaiso 43-14

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Collin Hurst threw two touchdown passes and caught a pass for another score, leading Presbyterian to…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Collin Hurst threw two touchdown passes and caught a pass for another score, leading Presbyterian to a 43-14 victory over Valparaiso on Saturday.

The FCS No. 21 Blue Hose (8-1, 4-1 Pioneer Football League) were leading 16-0 in the second quarter when they put backup quarterback Ty Englehart into the game. Hurst stayed on the field and caught a 12-yard pass from Englehart for a 23-0 halftime lead.

Hurst was 26 of 32 passing for 278 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Dominic Kibby. Englehart completed 2 of 3 passes for 19 yards and also scored on a 20-yard run. Presbyterian had 446 yards of total offense.

Valpo’s Rowan Keefe threw for 225 yards, but the Beacons (1-8, 0-5) had a negative rushing total to finish with 219 total yards.

Presbyterian is 8-1 for the first time since the 1959 team posted a regular-season mark of 9-1.

