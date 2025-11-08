Collier runs, passes his way to Coastal Carolina’s 40-27 win over Georgia State

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Samari Collier raced for an 85-yard touchdown on Coastal Carolina’s first play from scrimmage and he…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Samari Collier raced for an 85-yard touchdown on Coastal Carolina’s first play from scrimmage and he threw three more scores in the Chanticleers’ 40-27 win over Georgia State on Saturday night.

Collier tossed a pair of TD passes to Karmello English and another to Robby Washington, though he only threw for only 120 yards on 11-of-18 passing. But his big run led to a 123-yard rushing night on 10 carries.

Kian Afrookhteh’s three second-quarter field goals put Coastal Carolina (6-3, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) up 23-14 at halftime. Collier’s TD throws of 3 and 31 yards to English made it 40-14 early in the fourth. English finished with four catches for 63 yards.

TJ Finley and Cameran Brown combined for 293 yards passing and a touchdown apiece for Georgia State. Finley was picked off by Ja’Marion Wayne to end Georgia State’s final drive.

Jordan Simmons rushed for 99 yards on 20 carries with a TD for the Panthers (1-8, 0-5). Ted Hurst had 165 yards on 10 catches with a score.

The Chanticleers have won four straight games.

