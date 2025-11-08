Coleman, Bowden lead the way as Lamar moves into second place in Southland beating SE Louisiana

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Robert Coleman threw for a touchdown and Major Bowden ran for a score and Lamar moved…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Robert Coleman threw for a touchdown and Major Bowden ran for a score and Lamar moved into a second-place tie in the Southland Conference with Southeastern Louisiana, beating the Lions 14-12 on Saturday.

The Lions turned the ball over on downs on their final drive and Lamar took possession and let time run out in two plays. Lamar (8-2, 5-1) never trailed.

Coleman threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to JaCorey Harder at the end of a 12-play, 80-yard drive for the game’s first score with 28 seconds before halftime.

Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez kicked field goals of 50 and 29 yards in a 3 1/2-half minute span in the third quarter to shave the Lions’ deficit to a point.

Early in the fourth, Major Bowden carried it in from the 1 for a 14-6 Lamar lead. The score came at the end of a 15-play, 77-yard drive that took 7 1/2 minutes.

Jack Hunter’s 22-yard touchdown run with 7:23 left brought Southeastern Louisiana within 14-12, but the two-point conversion failed.

Deantre Jackson had 146 yards rushing on 14 carries for the Lions (7-3, 5-1).

