Clemson hosts Florida State in ACC action

Florida State (4-4) at Clemson (3-5), Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. EST. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats Clemson…

Florida State (4-4) at Clemson (3-5), Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Clemson Offense

Overall: 420.6 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 296.9 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 123.8 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 28.4 points per game (70th)

Clemson Defense

Overall: 350.6 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 244.8 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 105.9 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (64th)

Florida State Offense

Overall: 510.5 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 269.3 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 241.3 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 40 points per game (7th)

Florida State Defense

Overall: 316 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 202.9 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 113.1 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 20.6 points per game (33rd)

Florida State ranks 6th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 53.2% of the time.

Clemson ranks 114th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin.

Clemson is 93rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 86.4% of trips. Florida State’s red zone offense ranks 34th, scoring on 89.7% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Clemson

Passing: Cade Klubnik, 1,915 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Randall, 522 yards on 101 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Bryant Wesco Jr., 537 yards on 31 catches, 6 TDs

Florida State

Passing: Thomas Castellanos, 1,878 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs, 61.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Gavin Sawchuk, 432 yards on 93 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Duce Robinson, 689 yards on 34 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Clemson fell 46-45 to Duke on Saturday, Nov. 1. Klubnik led Clemson with 385 yards on 27-of-36 passing (75.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Randall had 89 rushing yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for 10 yards. Antonio Williams had 10 receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown. He also had three carries for 22 yards and one touchdown.

Florida State defeated Wake Forest 42-7 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Castellanos led Florida State with 271 yards on 12-of-16 passing (75.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 9 yards and one rushing touchdown. Samuel Singleton Jr. had 91 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. Robinson had five receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Clemson plays at No. 16 Louisville on Nov. 14. Florida State hosts Virginia Tech on Nov. 15.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.