Clemson edges No. 19 Louisville 20-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Adam Randall ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns and Clemson overcame Louisville’s goal-line stand and…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Adam Randall ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns and Clemson overcame Louisville’s goal-line stand and a botched punt snap to sneak out with a 20-19 victory over the No. 19 Cardinals on Friday night.

The Tigers (5-5, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) went ahead on Randall’s 1-yard touchdown run with 7:16 left. It was the second fourth-and-goal play at the 1-yard line for the Tigers in the final period, with the Cardinals (7-3, 4-3) stuffing them four minutes earlier.

Cooper Ranvier, who missed an extra point in the second quarter, went wide left on a 50-yard field goal on Louisville’s next drive, but a low snap to Clemson punter Jack Smith gave the Cardinals the ball at the Tigers 23-yard line with 2:29 left.

However, a false start and an unsportsmanlike conduct flag pushed Louisville back, and Nick Keller missed a 46-yarder with 1:33 remaining.

The Tigers won despite converting just one of 13 third-down plays and giving up 385 yards to the Cardinals. Cade Klubnik was 22 of 34 for 187 yards.

Keyjuan Brown ran for 135 yards on 15 carries for Louisville and Miller Moss completed 19 of 27 passes for 212 yards. Receiver Caullin Lacy caught four passes for 60 yards and threw for a touchdown pass.

NO. 8 OREGON 42, MINNESOTA 13

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dante Moore threw for two touchdowns and freshman Jordon Davison ran for another pair to lead Oregon to a victory over Minnesota.

Moore was 27 of 30 for 306 yards for the Ducks (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 8 CFP). Davison ran for 57 yards on seven carries. Kenyon Sadiq caught eight passes for 96 yards and another score.

Minnesota (6-4, 4-3) remained winless on the road this season. The Golden Gophers managed just 62 yards rushing against the Ducks, who went into the game ranked third in the nation in total defense.

Oregon scored on its first series of the game. Moore completed a 23-yard pass to Sadiq to get the Ducks close, then they capped the drive with Davison’s 1-yard touchdown run.

Sadiq returned after missing last weekend’s 18-16 victory at Iowa, but Oregon was still without freshman receiver Dakorien Moore because of a knee injury. Oregon was also missing receiver Gary Bryant Jr., who injured his foot during the first quarter last weekend.

The Ducks made it 14-0 on Davison’s 39-yard touchdown run before Brady Denaburg’s 46-yard field goal got Minnesota on the scoreboard early in the second quarter.

Noah Whittington broke through a pile of of players then bobbled the ball in the end zone after a 40-yard dash, but it was ruled a touchdown after a review and Oregon went up 21-3.

After Denaburg added a 26-yard field goal for the Gophers, Dante Moore hit Sadiq with a short 3-yard pass to put the Ducks up 28-6 at halftime.

The Gophers scored on their first drive of the second half on Drake Lindsey’s 10-yard scoring pass to Javon Tracy. Lindsey finished with 138 yards passing.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.