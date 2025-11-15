Clark leads two late drives in the 4th to push Elon past Campbell 31-24

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Landen Clark threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores, and Elon scored 14…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Landen Clark threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores, and Elon scored 14 points inside the final six minutes to beat Campbell 31-24 on Saturday.

Clark’s 19-yard touchdown run capped a 12-play, 70-yard drive that tied it 24-all with 5:10 to play. Kamden Sixkiller then drove Campbell down the field, and on third-and-5 ran 14 yards before Elon’s Asher Cunningham forced a fumble that Ishmel Atkins recovered. Two plays later, Clark threw a pass from the end zone and hit Isaiah Fuhrmann in stride for a 96-yard touchdown.

With 1:03 left, Sixkiller drove the Camels to the Elon 33 before ending the game with an interception.

Clark completed 13 of 28 passes for 228 yards and added 59 yards rushing on 15 carries. Fuhrmann caught three passes for 116 yards for the Phoenix (5-6, 3-4 Coastal Athletic Association), who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Sixkiller was 23-of-32 passing for 268 yards and threw one interception for Campbell (2-9, 2-5). Trayjen Llanas-Wilcox scored on a 90-yard punt return early in the third quarter for the Fighting Camels.

Naieem Kearney’s 3-yard touchdown run for Campbell tied it at 17-all with 11:53 remaining. Sixkiller scored on a 2-yard TD run to make it 24-17 with 8:06 left.

