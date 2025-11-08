Chuck Webb, Mitchell Summers each score twice and Sacred Heart rolls over Virginia Lynchburg 56-10

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Chuck Webb and Mitchell Summers ran for two touchdowns each and Sacred Heart defeated Virginia Lynchburg…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Chuck Webb and Mitchell Summers ran for two touchdowns each and Sacred Heart defeated Virginia Lynchburg 56-10 on Saturday.

The Pioneers (7-3) relied on their running game, gaining 294 yards on 43 carries. Webb led with 90 yards and Summers gained 77 yards. Six of Sacred Heart’s eight touchdowns were on the ground.

Sacred Heart attempted only six passes, with Jack Snyder going 4-for-4 for 60 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Casey.

Tom Costigan returned a fumble 59 yards for the other Sacred Heart touchdown.

The Dragons scored on a 44-yard pass from Jabari Ruise to Ryan Sims and a 29-yard field goal by Jacob Briggeman.

Ruise completed 13 of 29 passes for 148 yards and was intercepted twice for Virginia Lynchburg. Jacob Newman had 110 yards rushing on 21 carries.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.