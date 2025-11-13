Central Michigan visits Kent State in MAC matchup

Central Michigan (6-4) at Kent State (4-6), Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats Kent…

Central Michigan (6-4) at Kent State (4-6), Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Kent State Offense

Overall: 282.1 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 197.3 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 84.8 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 20.4 points per game (116th)

Kent State Defense

Overall: 450.8 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 268.2 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 182.6 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 34.4 points per game (127th)

Central Michigan Offense

Overall: 340.8 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 162.9 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 177.9 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 25.5 points per game (84th)

Central Michigan Defense

Overall: 361.8 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 209.5 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 152.3 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (63rd)

Both teams struggle defensively on third down. Kent State is 123rd in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 45.0% of third downs. Central Michigan ranks 113th, conceding on 43.0% of third downs.

Kent State is 87th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Central Michigan’s 10th-ranked +8 margin.

Kent State is 129th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 73.3% of trips. Central Michigan’s red zone defense ranks 22nd at 77.1%.

Kent State is 120th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:49, compared to Central Michigan’s 19th-ranked average of 32:04.

Team leaders

Kent State

Passing: Dru DeShields, 1,638 yards, 16 TDs, 2 INTs, 58.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Gavin Garcia, 419 yards on 107 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Cade Wolford, 449 yards on 17 catches, 7 TDs

Central Michigan

Passing: Joey Labas, 1,313 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs, 72.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Angel Flores, 519 yards on 103 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Langston Lewis, 413 yards on 27 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Kent State beat Akron 42-35 on Tuesday, Nov. 11. DeShields led Kent State with 317 yards on 17-of-25 passing (68.0%) for five touchdowns and no interceptions. Garcia had 39 rushing yards on seven carries and one touchdown. Da’Realyst Clark had one reception for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Central Michigan beat Buffalo 38-19 on Wednesday, Nov. 12. Labas passed for 247 yards on 18-of-24 attempts (75.0%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Trey Cornist had 62 rushing yards on 10 carries. Lewis had six receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Kent State plays at Northern Illinois on Nov. 28. Central Michigan hosts Toledo on Nov. 29.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.