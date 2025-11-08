Carson Beck catches a TD pass, tops 10,000-yard milestone as No. 18 Miami rolls past Syracuse 38-10

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Carson Beck caught a touchdown pass. Offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa turned a backward pass…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Carson Beck caught a touchdown pass. Offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa turned a backward pass into a rushing score. And Miami went deep into the depth chart to overcome some injuries.

The first step of getting back into the College Football Playoff chase is complete for the Hurricanes.

Beck eclipsed the 10,000-yard passing mark for his college career, Miami’s defense recorded six sacks and the 18th-ranked Hurricanes used some tricks to roll to a 38-10 win over Syracuse on Saturday.

“When Miami’s on, Miami really distinguishes itself as one of the better teams,” Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said.

The Hurricanes weren’t on through their first four drives. After that, they rolled.

Mauigoa’s catch of a backward pass finished off what went into the books as a 3-yard rushing touchdown — “it’s a play we’ve been practicing for two, three years now,” Mauigoa said after his first touchdown since he was a little kid playing in American Samoa — while Keionte Scott had an interception return touchdown for the Hurricanes (7-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Keelan Marion had 116 receiving yards and Girard Pringle Jr. had a touchdown run for Miami.

The Hurricanes punted on each of their first four drives — then scored on each of their next four possessions, with the exception of a kneel-down to end the first half. Miami had no points on its first 22 plays, 24 points on its next 22.

“We had lot of self-inflicted wounds,” Syracuse coach Fran Brown said. “I think they’re a really good football team.”

Elijah Washington-Baker had a 17-yard touchdown catch with 21 seconds left and Rickie Collins completed 12 of 25 passes for 85 yards for Syracuse (3-7, 1-6), which gave up six sacks and has dropped six straight. It’s the longest losing streak for the Orange since an eight-game slide in 2020.

Beck finished 18 of 24 passing for 247 yards and a score. He opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown catch on a pass from receiver Malachi Toney with 2:13 left in the first half, and the Hurricanes were very different from there.

Scott ran back his interception for a score 23 seconds later as Miami — which lost at Syracuse last year, costing it a trip to the ACC title game and possibly a spot in the playoff — went into the break leading 14-0.

Beck connected with Marion for a 61-yard touchdown in the third. That play pushed Beck over the 10,000-yard passing mark in his career; the only other active quarterback with that many yards entirely at the FBS level entering Saturday was E.J. Warner, now at Fresno State.

“There was a lot of help along the way,” Beck said when told of the milestone. “But super excited to hear that.”

The takeaway

Syracuse: A bit of a weather discrepancy on Saturday. It was 83 degrees (28 Celsius) in Miami Gardens at kickoff, with the humidity making it feel like 89 (32 Celsius). In Syracuse, it was 44 degrees (7 Celsius) at that time, with a breeze making it feel like 41 (5 Celsius).

Miami: The Hurricanes were without running back Mark Fletcher Jr., wide receiver C.J. Daniels, cornerback O.J. Frederique and defensive tackle Ahmad Moten Sr. — all starters — all due to injuries, among others. It’s unclear if any will be ready for next week against N.C. State.

Up next

Syracuse: Visits Notre Dame on Nov. 22.

Miami: Hosts N.C. State on Nov. 15.

