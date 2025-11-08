Carothers scores twice as Cornell pulls away to defeat Penn 39-17

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gannon Carothers scored two rushing touchdowns, Garrett Bass-Sulpizio and Jordan Triplett each added another, and Cornell defeated…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gannon Carothers scored two rushing touchdowns, Garrett Bass-Sulpizio and Jordan Triplett each added another, and Cornell defeated Penn 39-17.

Bass-Sulpizio also threw for 265 yards and a touchdown on 24-of-31 passing in a fourth straight victory for the Big Red (4-4, 3-2 Ivy).

A 26-point second half turned a 3-point game at halftime into a rout. Cornell scored on five straight drives, including four third-quarter touchdowns, and ran the clock out after getting possession with 6:11 remaining.

Triplett led with 85 rushing yards on 17 carries, and Carothers added 36 yards on five attempts. Brendan Lee caught six passes for 41 yards and a score, and TJ Hamilton led all receivers with five catches for 123 yards.

For the Quakers (5-3, 3-2), Donte West racked up 125 rushing yards and a score on 15 carries, and Liam O’Brien added 63 yards and a score while completing 15 of his 22 passes for 112 yards.

Penn has the edge in the historical series at 78-48-5 since 1893. Cornell snapped a three-game losing streak against Penn, and won for just the second time in the past decade.

