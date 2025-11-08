Caden Pinnick accounts for four touchdowns in UC Davis’ 35-14 victory over Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Caden Pinnick threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to guide UC Davis to…

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Caden Pinnick threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to guide UC Davis to a 35-14 victory over Idaho on Saturday night.

Pinnick staked UC Davis (7-2, 5-1 Big Sky Conference) to a 14-0 first-quarter lead with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ian Simpson and an 8-yarder to Samuel Gbatu Jr.

Joshua Wood capped a two-play drive drive when he fired a 68-yard scoring strike to Michael Graves as Idaho (4-6, 2-4) pulled within 14-7 just 11 seconds into the second quarter.

Pinnick scored on a 22-yard run to finish off a 10-play, 94-yard drive with 2:17 left for a 21-7 advantage at halftime.

Pinnick’s 3-yard scoring toss to Stacy Dobbins was the lone score in the third quarter.

Wood connected with Graves again for a 35-yard touchdown and the Vandals cut it to 28-14 with 11:35 left to play. Wood drove Idaho to a first-and-goal at the 10-yard line with 2:46 remaining, but Jayden Stanley intercepted his fourth-down pass to end the threat.

Pinnick finished with 248 yards on 21-for-27 passing with two interceptions. Gbatu had seven receptions for 110 yards and Jordan Fisher rushed for 103 yards on 21 carries.

Wood made good on 20 of 38 passes for 297 yards with an interception. Graves caught three passes for 112 yards.

