Buffalo takes on Miami (OH) in MAC play

Miami (OH) (5-5) at Buffalo (5-5), Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats Buffalo Offense…

Miami (OH) (5-5) at Buffalo (5-5), Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Buffalo Offense

Overall: 362.7 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 217.5 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 145.2 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 24.2 points per game (91st)

Buffalo Defense

Overall: 327.7 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 190.5 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 137.2 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 21.4 points per game (37th)

Miami (OH) Offense

Overall: 345.7 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 194 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 151.7 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 23.1 points per game (102nd)

Miami (OH) Defense

Overall: 326.3 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 199.5 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 126.8 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 21.9 points per game (45th)

Miami (OH) is 106th in third down percentage, converting 35.5% of the time. Buffalo ranks 39th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 35.2%.

Buffalo ranks 116th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to Miami (OH)’s 28th-ranked +4 margin.

Miami (OH) is 95th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80.6% of trips. Buffalo’s red zone defense ranks 15th at 75%.

Buffalo is 112th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:25, compared to Miami (OH)’s 37th-ranked average of 31:00.

Team leaders

Buffalo

Passing: Ta’Quan Roberson, 1,947 yards, 13 TDs, 9 INTs, 59.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Al-Jay Henderson, 702 yards on 170 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Nik McMillan, 706 yards on 48 catches, 3 TDs

Miami (OH)

Passing: DeQuan Finn, 1,451 yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs, 58.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Brunson, 488 yards on 111 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Kamryn Perry, 726 yards on 29 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Buffalo fell to Central Michigan 38-19 on Wednesday, Nov. 12. Roberson threw for 208 yards on 16-of-33 attempts (48.5%) with one touchdown and one interception. Terrance Shelton Jr. carried the ball 11 times for 59 yards, adding one reception for three yards. McMillan had seven receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Miami (OH) was beaten by Toledo 24-3 on Wednesday, Nov. 12. Henry Hesson threw for 147 yards on 11-of-38 attempts (28.9%) with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Brunson had 44 rushing yards on nine carries. Perry put up 69 yards on four catches.

Next game

Buffalo hosts Ohio on Nov. 28. Miami (OH) hosts Ball State on Nov. 29.

