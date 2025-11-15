Brian Trobel runs for 150 yards, 2 TDs and Mercyhurst beats Robert Morris 27-13

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Brian Trobel ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns, Adam Urena threw for 206 yards and…

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Brian Trobel ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns, Adam Urena threw for 206 yards and a touchdown, and Mercyhurst beat Robert Morris 27-13 on Saturday.

Mercyhurst (5-6, 4-2) has a chance to share the regular season Northeast Conference title with Central Connecticut (7-4, 5-1) with a win over the Blue Devils next weekend.

Mercyhurst led 6-0 at halftime after 36- and 38-yard field goals by Max Young before Jayson Jenkins made kicks from 45- and 23-yards out to tie it at 6-all with 5:40 left in the third quarter.

Trobel scored the game’s first touchdown on a 53-yard run with 4:17 left in the third and Trobel added a 1-yard scoring run on the last play of the quarter to make it 20-6.

After RMU trimmed it to seven points with 9:09 remaining, Trobel highlighted Mercyhurst’s six-play, 87-yard drive with a 56-yard run to set up Urena’s 7-yard connection with Camden Lewis to cap the scoring.

Ameer Dudley and Jake Wolfe combined to go 5 of 18 for 79 yards passing for Robert Morris (3-8, 2-4).

