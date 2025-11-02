Breaking down the race for conference title game spots in each FBS league

The race for college football’s conference titles takes on a new importance in the era of an expanded playoff, with…

The race for college football’s conference titles takes on a new importance in the era of an expanded playoff, with champions of the top leagues having a shot at automatic bids. And given the size some leagues have ballooned to, the chase to reach a conference title game can seem unusually chaotic.

Of the FBS conferences, only the Sun Belt still uses divisions, with the other leagues simply pitting their first- and second-place finishers in the title game. Here’s a look at where each conference stands. (All records are in-conference records.)

ACC

Standings: Virginia (5-0) is now the only unbeaten team in ACC play, followed by Georgia Tech (5-1), Pittsburgh (5-1), Louisville (4-1), SMU (4-1) and Duke (4-1).

Possible tiebreakers: Virginia has a head-to-head win over Louisville, Georgia Tech beat Duke and Louisville beat Pitt.

Down the stretch: Duke hosts Virginia on Nov. 15. Then a week later, Georgia Tech hosts Pitt and SMU hosts Louisville. Miami (2-2) can hand Pitt a head-to-head loss on Nov. 29, but the Hurricanes need help to get back into the title picture.

Betting favorites: Georgia Tech and Duke (+300 according to BetMGM Sportsbook)

American Athletic

Standings: After Navy’s loss to North Texas on Saturday, a whopping six teams have one loss in conference play: Navy (5-1), Memphis (4-1), North Texas (4-1), South Florida (3-1), Tulane (3-1) and East Carolina (3-1). The AAC champ has a shot to earn the Group of Five bid to the 12-team playoff.

Possible tiebreakers: Memphis beat South Florida, South Florida beat North Texas and North Texas beat Navy. Tulane beat East Carolina.

Down the stretch: The situation could become less muddled in a hurry. Memphis hosts Tulane on Friday night and then plays at East Carolina on Nov. 15. Navy hosts South Florida on Nov. 15. Memphis hosts Navy on Nov. 27, which is Thanksgiving night.

Big 12

Standings: BYU (5-0) is alone in first place, followed by Texas Tech (5-1), Cincinnati (5-1), Houston (4-2), Utah (4-2), Arizona State (4-2) and TCU (3-2).

Possible tiebreakers: BYU beat Utah and Texas Tech beat Houston and Utah but lost to Arizona State. Utah beat Cincinnati. Houston and Utah both beat Arizona State, and Arizona State beat TCU.

Down the stretch: BYU plays at Texas Tech on Saturday and at Cincinnati on Nov. 22. TCU visits BYU on Nov. 15 and Houston on Nov. 22 before hosting Cincinnati on Nov. 29.

Betting favorite: Texas Tech (-200 according to BetMGM Sportsbook)

Big Ten

Standings: Indiana (6-0) and Ohio State (5-0) top the standings, and they don’t play each other in the regular season. Michigan (5-1), Iowa (4-1), Oregon (4-1) and Southern California (4-1) are next in line.

Possible tiebreakers: Indiana has beaten Iowa and Oregon, and USC beat Michigan.

Down the stretch: Iowa hosts Oregon on Nov. 8 and plays at USC on Nov. 15. Oregon hosts USC on Nov. 22. Michigan hosts Ohio State on Nov. 29.

Betting favorite: Ohio State (-155 according to BetMGM Sportsbook)

Conference USA

Standings: Conference USA isn’t in the playoff mix, with every team having at least two losses overall, but there’s still a conference title race to watch. Kennesaw State (4-0) and Jacksonville State (4-0) lead the way, followed by Western Kentucky (5-1) and Liberty (3-1). Missouri State (3-1) is not yet eligible to play in the Conference USA title game after joining the league this season.

Possible tiebreakers: Jacksonville State has a win over Liberty.

Down the stretch: Kennesaw State still has to play at Jacksonville State on Nov. 15 and at Liberty on Nov. 29. Jacksonville State hosts Western Kentucky on Nov. 29.

Mid-American

Standings: Every MAC team has at least three losses overall. The conference leaders are Miami, Ohio (4-0), Buffalo (4-1), Western Michigan (4-1) and Ohio (3-1).

Possible tiebreakers: Miami beat Western Michigan.

Down the stretch: Miami plays at Ohio on Tuesday night and at Buffalo on Nov. 19. Ohio is at WMU on Nov. 11 and at Buffalo on Nov. 28.

Mountain West

Standings: The Mountain West received a bid to the playoff last season via Boise State, but right now only San Diego State and UNLV have fewer than three losses overall. San Diego State (4-0) leads in conference play, with Boise State (4-1) in second. Then it’s another step back to Hawaii (3-2), Fresno State (3-2), New Mexico (3-2), UNLV (2-2), Utah State (2-2) and San Jose State (2-2).

Possible tiebreakers: San Diego State beat Fresno State. Boise State beat New Mexico and UNLV but lost to Fresno State. Hawaii beat Utah State but lost to Fresno State and San Jose State. New Mexico beat Utah State and UNLV but lost to San Jose State. Utah State beat San Jose State.

Down the stretch: San Diego State is at Hawaii on Nov. 8 and then hosts Boise State a week later. UNLV hosts Utah State on Nov. 15 and hosts Hawaii on Nov. 21. On Nov. 22, Fresno State hosts Utah State and San Diego State hosts San Jose State. New Mexico hosts San Diego State on Nov. 28, the same day Utah State hosts Boise State. San Jose State hosts Fresno State the following day.

SEC

Standings: Texas A&M (5-0) and Alabama (5-0) are tied for first, followed by Mississippi (5-1), Georgia (5-1) and Texas (4-1).

Possible tiebreakers: Alabama beat Georgia, and Georgia beat Mississippi.

Down the stretch: Texas plays at Georgia on Nov. 15 and hosts Texas A&M on Nov. 28.

Betting favorite: Alabama (+115 according to BetMGM Sportsbook)

Sun Belt

Standings: Could the Sun Belt put a team in the playoff? Maybe if James Madison wins out and enough AAC teams cannibalize each other? JMU (5-0) leads the East Division in the Sun Belt, with Coastal Carolina (4-1) close behind. Southern Mississippi (4-0) leads the West, followed by Troy (4-1) and Arkansas State (4-1).

Possible tiebreakers: Arkansas State has a head-to-head win over Troy.

Down the stretch: There’s still a lot to be decided here, with James Madison playing at Coastal Carolina on Nov. 29. Southern Miss is at Arkansas State next weekend and hosts Troy on Nov. 29.

