Braden Atkinson throws 4 touchdown passes in Mercer’s 52-28 win over Furman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Braden Atkinson threw for 426 yards, including four touchdowns, and Mercer defeated Furman 52-28 on Saturday.

The Bears have won a school-record seven consecutive games and are 6-0 in conference play for the first time in the 51-plus seasons of the program.

Atkinson’s touchdowns went to four receivers. Adonis McDaniel caught seven passes for 139 yards. His touchdown went for 37 yards and the game’s final score early in the fourth quarter. Adjatay Dabbs had six receptions for 117 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown.

CJ Miller added 111 yards rushing, scoring twice, for the Bears (7-1, 6-0 Southern Conference).

Furman (5-4, 3-3) cashed in on a number of big plays, including Caleb Easterling’s 100-yard kickoff return to open the second half. The Paladins were outgained 628-227 total yards, the bulk of their offense coming on a 67-yard touchdown run by CJ Nettles and a 64-yard touchdown pass from Trey Hedden to Ja’Keith Hamilton.

Nettles finished with 105 yards rushing.

