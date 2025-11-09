Boise State visits San Diego State in MWC matchup

Boise State (6-3) at San Diego State (7-2), Nov. 15 at 10:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: CBS Sports Network…

Boise State (6-3) at San Diego State (7-2), Nov. 15 at 10:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

San Diego State Offense

Overall: 356.0 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 176.3 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 179.7 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 26.3 points per game (77th)

San Diego State Defense

Overall: 262.9 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 166.8 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 96.1 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 13.1 points per game (4th)

Boise State Offense

Overall: 428.0 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 243.1 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 184.9 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 32.1 points per game (47th)

Boise State Defense

Overall: 326.1 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 168.1 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 158.0 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (64th)

San Diego State ranks 127th in third down percentage, converting 31.9% of the time. Boise State ranks 33rd on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 34.4%.

Boise State is 113th in the FBS with 64.1 penalty yards per game.

Boise State is 119th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90.6% of trips. San Diego State’s red zone offense ranks 41st, scoring on 88.9% of red zone opportunities.

Boise State is 12th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:48.

Team leaders

San Diego State

Passing: Jayden Denegal, 1,550 yards, 8 TDs, 7 INTs, 59.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Lucky Sutton, 893 yards on 171 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Napier, 634 yards on 47 catches, 2 TDs

Boise State

Passing: Maddux Madsen, 1,994 yards, 15 TDs, 7 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Riley, 745 yards on 104 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Chris Marshall, 467 yards on 24 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

San Diego State fell to Hawaii 38-6 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Denegal led San Diego State with 132 yards on 10-of-27 passing (37.0%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. Sutton had 78 rushing yards on 18 carries. Donovan Brown put up 60 yards on three catches.

Boise State fell to Fresno State 30-7 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Max Cutforth led Boise State with 106 yards on 14-of-29 passing (48.3%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. Malik Sherrod carried the ball 10 times for 67 yards, adding one reception for three yards. Chase Penry recorded 44 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

San Diego State hosts San Jose State on Nov. 22. Boise State hosts Colorado State on Nov. 22.

