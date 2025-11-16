Boise State meets Colorado State in MWC play

Colorado State (2-8) at Boise State (6-4), Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Boise…

Colorado State (2-8) at Boise State (6-4), Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Boise State by 16.5. Against the spread: Boise State 6-3-1, Colorado State 4-6.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Boise State Offense

Overall: 412 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 229.2 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 182.8 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (58th)

Boise State Defense

Overall: 322.9 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 153 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 169.9 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (57th)

Colorado State Offense

Overall: 322.3 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 197.5 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 124.8 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 18 points per game (126th)

Colorado State Defense

Overall: 415.9 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 229.5 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 186.4 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 27.9 points per game (89th)

Colorado State is 125th in third down percentage, converting 32.1% of the time. Boise State ranks 23rd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 33.6%.

Boise State ranks 122nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 91.2% of trips.

Colorado State is 120th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:59, compared to Boise State’s 11th-ranked average of 32:37.

Team leaders

Boise State

Passing: Maddux Madsen, 1,994 yards, 15 TDs, 7 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Riley, 824 yards on 125 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Chris Marshall, 467 yards on 24 catches, 2 TDs

Colorado State

Passing: Jackson Brousseau, 1,031 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, 61.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Jalen Dupree, 508 yards on 102 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Tommy Maher, 282 yards on 25 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Boise State was defeated by San Diego State 17-7 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Max Cutforth led Boise State with 104 yards on 12-of-18 passing (66.7%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Riley had 79 rushing yards on 21 carries and one touchdown. Chase Penry put up 50 yards on three catches.

Colorado State lost 20-17 to New Mexico on Saturday, Nov. 15. Darius Curry threw for 248 yards on 26-of-34 attempts (76.5%) with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Lloyd Avant had 36 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding two receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown. Rocky Beers had seven receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Boise State plays at Utah State on Nov. 28. Colorado State hosts Air Force on Nov. 28.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.