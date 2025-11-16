Big Ten matchup features Wisconsin playing Illinois

Illinois (7-3) at Wisconsin (3-7), Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: BTN Key stats Wisconsin Offense Overall:…

Illinois (7-3) at Wisconsin (3-7), Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Wisconsin Offense

Overall: 246.8 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 136.3 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 110.5 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 12.0 points per game (135th)

Wisconsin Defense

Overall: 336.7 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 228.1 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 108.6 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 23.2 points per game (56th)

Illinois Offense

Overall: 386.1 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 245.7 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 140.4 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 32.2 points per game (39th)

Illinois Defense

Overall: 365.3 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 246.3 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 119.0 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 23.9 points per game (68th)

Wisconsin ranks 131st in third down percentage, converting 30.7% of the time.

Wisconsin ranks 119th in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin, compared to Illinois’ 63rd-ranked +1 margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Wisconsin ranks 5th in the FBS averaging 30.2 penalty yards per game, and Illinois ranks 19th with a 40.9-yard average.

Illinois ranks 112th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on % of trips.

Team leaders

Wisconsin

Passing: Danny O’Neil, 635 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Dilin Jones, 300 yards on 76 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Lance Mason, 326 yards on 24 catches, 4 TDs

Illinois

Passing: Luke Altmyer, 2,427 yards, 21 TDs, 5 INTs, 69.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaden Feagin, 477 yards on 111 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Hank Beatty, 758 yards on 54 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Wisconsin was defeated by Indiana 31-7 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Carter Smith passed for 98 yards on 9-of-15 attempts (60.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. Gideon Ituka had 32 rushing yards on nine carries, adding one reception for zero yards. Mason put up 45 yards on one catch with one touchdown.

Illinois won 24-6 over Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 15. Altmyer led Illinois with 172 yards on 15-of-25 passing (60.0%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 62 yards. Feagin had 81 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 15 yards. Hudson Clement recorded 72 yards on three catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Wisconsin plays at Minnesota on Nov. 29. Illinois hosts Northwestern on Nov. 29.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.