Big Ten matchup features UCLA squaring off against Nebraska

Nebraska (6-3) at UCLA (3-5), Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. EST. How to watch: FOX Key stats UCLA Offense Overall:…

Nebraska (6-3) at UCLA (3-5), Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. EST.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

UCLA Offense

Overall: 344.1 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 183.5 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 160.6 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 20.4 points per game (115th)

UCLA Defense

Overall: 378.6 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 183.1 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 195.5 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 31 points per game (114th)

Nebraska Offense

Overall: 388.6 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 253.2 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 135.3 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 33 points per game (40th)

Nebraska Defense

Overall: 291.4 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 128.3 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 163.1 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 19.8 points per game (27th)

UCLA ranks 93rd in third down percentage, converting 36.8% of the time. Nebraska ranks 24th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 32.8%.

UCLA ranks 90th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Nebraska’s 40th-ranked +3 margin.

UCLA is 133rd in the FBS averaging 74.6 penalty yards per game, compared to Nebraska’s 25th-ranked 43.8 per-game average.

Nebraska is 128th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 94.7% of trips. UCLA’s red zone offense ranks 6th, scoring on 95.8% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

UCLA

Passing: Nico Iamaleava, 1,468 yards, 10 TDs, 7 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Iamaleava, 388 yards on 81 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Kwazi Gilmer, 382 yards on 31 catches, 2 TDs

Nebraska

Passing: Dylan Raiola, 2,002 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs, 72.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Emmett Johnson, 1,002 yards on 175 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Nyziah Hunter, 555 yards on 38 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

UCLA was beaten by Indiana 56-6 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Iamaleava passed for 113 yards on 13-of-27 attempts (48.1%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 28 yards. Anthony Frias II had 31 rushing yards on six carries, adding two receptions for nine yards. Rico Flores Jr. recorded 50 yards on four catches.

Nebraska fell to USC 21-17 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Raiola led Nebraska with 91 yards on 10-of-15 passing (66.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Johnson had 165 rushing yards on 29 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 15 yards. Hunter had five receptions for 30 yards.

Next game

UCLA plays at No. 1 Ohio State on Nov. 15. Nebraska plays at Penn State on Nov. 22.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.