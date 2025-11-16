Big Ten matchup features UCLA playing Washington

Washington (7-3) at UCLA (3-7), Nov. 22 at 10:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: NBC Key stats UCLA Offense Overall:…

Washington (7-3) at UCLA (3-7), Nov. 22 at 10:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

UCLA Offense

Overall: 332.3 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 181.3 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 151.0 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 19.4 points per game (121st)

UCLA Defense

Overall: 383.0 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 188.8 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 194.2 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 32.4 points per game (123rd)

Washington Offense

Overall: 426.6 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 260.7 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 165.9 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 34.3 points per game (24th)

Washington Defense

Overall: 313.7 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 205.6 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 108.1 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 19.3 points per game (20th)

UCLA is 136th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 55.6% of the time. Washington ranks 3rd on offense, converting on 53.4% of third downs.

UCLA ranks 123rd in the FBS with 67.2 penalty yards per game.

UCLA is 84th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 85.7% of trips. Washington’s red zone offense ranks 15th, scoring on 92.9% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

UCLA

Passing: Nico Iamaleava, 1,659 yards, 12 TDs, 7 INTs, 63.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Iamaleava, 474 yards on 96 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Kwazi Gilmer, 432 yards on 37 catches, 3 TDs

Washington

Passing: Demond Williams Jr., 2,508 yards, 17 TDs, 5 INTs, 72.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Jonah Coleman, 645 yards on 131 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Denzel Boston, 730 yards on 52 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

UCLA fell 48-10 to Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 15. Luke Duncan led UCLA with 154 yards on 16-of-23 passing (69.6%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Troy Leigber carried the ball three times for 21 yards. Rico Flores Jr. put up 59 yards on two catches.

Washington won 49-13 over Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 15. Williams threw for 257 yards on 16-of-19 attempts (84.2%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 23 yards. Jordan Washington carried the ball five times for 108 yards and scored one touchdown. Decker DeGraaf recorded 91 yards on five catches.

Next game

UCLA plays at No. 17 USC on Nov. 29. Washington hosts No. 7 Oregon on Nov. 29.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.