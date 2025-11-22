Big Ten matchup features Purdue playing No. 2 Indiana

No. 2 Indiana (11-0) at Purdue (2-9), Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: NBC Key stats Purdue…

No. 2 Indiana (11-0) at Purdue (2-9), Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

Purdue Offense

Overall: 349.3 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 215.3 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 134.0 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 20.2 points per game (118th)

Purdue Defense

Overall: 412.2 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 246.1 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 166.1 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (102nd)

Indiana Offense

Overall: 478.0 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 259.6 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 218.4 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 43.3 points per game (3rd)

Indiana Defense

Overall: 249.0 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 166.5 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 82.5 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 11.6 points per game (2nd)

Purdue ranks 111th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43.1% of the time. Indiana ranks 1st on offense, converting on 56.7% of third downs.

Purdue is 129th in the FBS with a -10 turnover margin, compared to Indiana’s 1st-ranked +15 margin.

Indiana is 3rd in the FBS averaging 27.8 penalty yards per game.

Purdue is 122nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75.0% of trips. Indiana’s red zone defense ranks 55th at 82.4%.

Purdue is 126th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:34, compared to Indiana’s 3rd-ranked average of 34:17.

Team leaders

Purdue

Passing: Ryan Browne, 1,915 yards, 9 TDs, 9 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Devin Mockobee, 521 yards on 125 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Michael Jackson III, 504 yards on 57 catches, 1 TD

Indiana

Passing: Fernando Mendoza, 2,641 yards, 30 TDs, 5 INTs, 73.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Roman Hemby, 714 yards on 151 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Omar Cooper Jr., 764 yards on 56 catches, 10 TDs

Last game

Purdue was beaten by Washington 49-13 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Malachi Singleton threw for 150 yards on 16-of-28 attempts (57.1%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 22 yards. EJ Horton had 31 rushing yards on one carry, adding three receptions for 34 yards and one touchdown. Nitro Tuggle had three receptions for 57 yards.

Indiana won 31-7 over Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 15. Mendoza led Indiana with 299 yards on 22-of-24 passing (91.7%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Hemby had 58 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding one reception for eight yards. Charlie Becker had five receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown.

