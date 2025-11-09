Big 12 matchup features No. 8 BYU playing TCU

TCU (6-3) at No. 8 BYU (8-1), Nov. 15 at 10:15 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN Key stats BYU…

TCU (6-3) at No. 8 BYU (8-1), Nov. 15 at 10:15 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

BYU Offense

Overall: 413.6 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 213.6 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 200.0 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 33.0 points per game (32nd)

BYU Defense

Overall: 323.8 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 192.2 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 131.6 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (16th)

TCU Offense

Overall: 426.2 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 303.4 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 122.8 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 32.7 points per game (41st)

TCU Defense

Overall: 366.2 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 241.6 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 124.7 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 24.6 points per game (72nd)

TCU ranks 13th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 50.4% of the time.

BYU is 17th in the FBS with a +7 turnover margin.

TCU ranks 107th in the FBS averaging 62.8 penalty yards per game, compared to BYU’s 57th-ranked 52.3 per-game average.

TCU is 94th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 81.0% of trips. BYU’s red zone defense ranks 11th at 72.7%.

TCU is 106th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:39, compared to BYU’s 22nd-ranked average of 32:00.

Team leaders

BYU

Passing: Bear Bachmeier, 1,881 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INTs, 62.3 completion percentage

Rushing: LJ Martin, 824 yards on 142 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Chase Roberts, 652 yards on 38 catches, 5 TDs

TCU

Passing: Josh Hoover, 2,690 yards, 23 TDs, 8 INTs, 65.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Kevorian Barnes, 443 yards on 97 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Eric McAlister, 834 yards on 48 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

BYU fell 29-7 to Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 8. Bachmeier passed for 188 yards on 23-of-38 attempts (60.5%) with one touchdown and one interception. Martin carried the ball 10 times for 35 yards, adding six receptions for 29 yards. Roberts put up 61 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

TCU lost 20-17 to Iowa State on Saturday, Nov. 8. Hoover passed for 319 yards on 34-of-50 attempts (68.0%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. Jeremy Payne carried the ball eight times for 71 yards. Jordan Dwyer had 11 receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

BYU plays at No. 25 Cincinnati on Nov. 22. TCU plays at Houston on Nov. 22.

