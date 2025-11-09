Big 12 matchup features No. 25 Cincinnati taking on Arizona

Arizona (6-3) at No. 25 Cincinnati (7-2), Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: Fox Sports 1 Key…

Arizona (6-3) at No. 25 Cincinnati (7-2), Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Cincinnati Offense

Overall: 436.4 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 239.9 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 196.6 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 35.6 points per game (20th)

Cincinnati Defense

Overall: 380.8 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 225.9 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 154.9 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 21.9 points per game (46th)

Arizona Offense

Overall: 406.0 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 254.4 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 151.6 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 33.0 points per game (32nd)

Arizona Defense

Overall: 302.0 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 160.1 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 141.9 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 19.9 points per game (26th)

Arizona ranks 10th in the FBS with a +8 turnover margin.

Cincinnati is 129th in the FBS averaging 70.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Arizona’s 51st-ranked 51.1 per-game average.

Arizona is 78th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 84.2% of trips. Cincinnati’s red zone defense ranks 22nd at 77.4%.

Cincinnati ranks 136th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:48, compared to Arizona’s 80th-ranked average of 29:29.

Team leaders

Cincinnati

Passing: Brendan Sorsby, 2,050 yards, 20 TDs, 2 INTs, 60.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Tawee Walker, 533 yards on 97 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Cyrus Allen, 500 yards on 35 catches, 9 TDs

Arizona

Passing: Noah Fifita, 2,200 yards, 23 TDs, 4 INTs, 63.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Ismail Mahdi, 591 yards on 87 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jayin Whatley, 420 yards on 35 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Cincinnati fell 45-14 to Utah on Saturday, Nov. 1. Sorsby passed for 221 yards on 11-of-33 attempts (33.3%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 28 yards and one rushing touchdown. Walker had 67 rushing yards on seven carries. Allen had two receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown.

Arizona won 24-20 over Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 8. Fifita led Arizona with 158 yards on 16-of-31 passing (51.6%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 25 yards. Mahdi had 61 rushing yards on seven carries. Gio Richardson put up 38 yards on two catches.

Next game

Cincinnati hosts No. 8 BYU on Nov. 22. Arizona hosts Baylor on Nov. 22.

