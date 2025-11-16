Big 12 matchup features Iowa State taking on Kansas

Kansas (5-5) at Iowa State (6-4), Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Iowa State…

Kansas (5-5) at Iowa State (6-4), Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Iowa State by 4.5. Against the spread: Iowa State 4-5-1, Kansas 4-6.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Iowa State Offense

Overall: 394.0 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 230.3 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 163.7 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 27.1 points per game (69th)

Iowa State Defense

Overall: 372.6 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 222.9 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 149.7 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (39th)

Kansas Offense

Overall: 385.8 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 228.9 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 156.9 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 30.2 points per game (54th)

Kansas Defense

Overall: 377.0 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 207.5 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 169.5 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 25.2 points per game (74th)

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Iowa State is 17th in the FBS averaging 39.6 penalty yards per game, and Kansas ranks 23rd with a 42.0-yard average.

Team leaders

Iowa State

Passing: Rocco Becht, 2,230 yards, 12 TDs, 9 INTs, 59.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Carson Hansen, 721 yards on 141 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Brett Eskildsen, 434 yards on 23 catches, 3 TDs

Kansas

Passing: Jalon Daniels, 2,190 yards, 21 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Daniel Hishaw Jr., 430 yards on 94 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Emmanuel Henderson Jr., 638 yards on 41 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Iowa State won 20-17 over TCU on Saturday, Nov. 8. Becht threw for 111 yards on 9-of-24 attempts (37.5%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 22 yards. Hansen carried the ball 28 times for 108 yards and scored one touchdown. Chase Sowell had four receptions for 31 yards.

Kansas fell 24-20 to Arizona on Saturday, Nov. 8. Daniels threw for 199 yards on 15-of-29 attempts (51.7%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 74 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hishaw had 67 rushing yards on 18 carries, adding one reception for two yards. Henderson put up 65 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Iowa State plays at Oklahoma State on Nov. 29. Kansas hosts No. 13 Utah on Nov. 28.

