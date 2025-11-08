Bauer, Franklin lead UT Martin over Tennessee State 26-7

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jase Bauer ran for two touchdowns, Chris Franklin had a 51-yard touchdown run and UT Martin…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jase Bauer ran for two touchdowns, Chris Franklin had a 51-yard touchdown run and UT Martin cruised past Tennessee State 26-7 on Saturday.

UT Martin (5-5, 5-1 OVC-Big South) scored in each quarter before Tennessee State’s Taveon Porter’s 1-yard touchdown run ended the scoring with 9:59 to play.

Thomas Ansely ran 17 times for 118 yards for the Skyhawks. Franklin finished with 111 yards on 18 carries.

Bauer completed 8 of 14 passes for 47 yards and added 60 yards rushing on 14 carries. He broke loose for an 18-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter to cap a 94-yard drive. His 1-yard run in the second quarter made it 14-0.

Franklin had his long TD run midway through the third quarter and Cade Hechter kicked a 26-yard field goal in the fourth.

Jonathan Palmer and Byron McNair combined for 24-of-38 passing for 165 yards for Tennessee State (2-8, 0-6). The Tigers were held to minus-12 yards rushing and finished with 153 yards of offense.

_

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.