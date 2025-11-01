Bass-Sulpizio accounts for 3 touchdowns, leads Cornell 20-17 over Princeton

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Garrett Bass-Sulpizio accounted for three touchdowns and six different players combined to power the Cornell offense…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Garrett Bass-Sulpizio accounted for three touchdowns and six different players combined to power the Cornell offense to 215 yards rushing in a 20-17 win over Princeton on Saturday afternoon.

Princeton (3-4, 2-2 Ivy League) jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead after a 27-yard pass from Kai Colón to Josh Robinson and a 4-yard rush from Ethan Clark. Clark led all rushers with 89 yards.

Colón was 16-of-32 passing for 219 yards, with 97 of those going to Roman Laurio.

Bass-Sulpizio scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown to start the second quarter, then threw a touchdown pass each to Doryn Smith and Ryder Kurtz in the second half.

Bass-Sulpizio was 15 of 25 for 117 yards with an interception and had another 47 yards rushing.

Jordan Triplett led the Big Red (3-4, 2-2) offense with 72 yards rushing. John McAuliffe added another 56 yards on the ground.

