Bascon runs for 2 TDs, Gilmartin catches 2 as Harvard rolls past Columbia 31-14

NEW YORK (AP) — Xaviah Bascon ran for two touchdowns, Seamus Gilmartin caught two touchdown passes from Jaden Craig, and Harvard rolled past Columbia 31-14 on Friday.

Bascon opened the scoring with a 1-yard rush to cap a 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive for the Crimson (8-1, 5-0 Ivy League). He added his second with 11 seconds left in the first half.

Craig found Gilmartin twice for scores in the second quarter. The first came following an interception by Columbia’s Chase Goodwin that Jack Donahoe secured and returned to the Columbia 2-yard line.

After a missed field goal on the opening drive for the Lions (1-7, 0-5), every drive ended in either a punt, an interception, or the end of the half.

Their first points came at the start of the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Goodwin to Titus Evans. They added another score and two-point conversion later in the quarter before attempting an unsuccessful onside kick.

