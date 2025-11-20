Auburn giving freshman QB Deuce Knight his first career start against Mercer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn freshman quarterback Deuce Knight will make his first career start against Mercer on Saturday. Interim…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn freshman quarterback Deuce Knight will make his first career start against Mercer on Saturday.

Interim head coach DJ Durkin made the announcement Thursday, three days after saying Ashton Daniels would skip the game to preserve a year of eligibility. Daniels is expected to return to the starting lineup next week against No. 10 Alabama in the rivalry known as the Iron Bowl.

“He’s earned it,” Durkin said of Knight. “He’s done a great job, and we’re excited to see him go play.”

Knight hasn’t seen much action this season, but did take a handful of snaps against Ball State. He completed 2 of 5 passes for 20 yards and added 16 yards rushing.

Knight got the nod over Jackson Arnold, who has played in nine games this season, throwing for 1,278 yards, with six touchdowns and two interceptions. However, both are expected to play.

“They’re both going to play in the game, and they’re both going to play well,” Durkin said. “They’re both prepared, and we have a good plan for both of them.”

