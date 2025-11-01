Asa Chatman scores 2 clutch touchdowns and Utah Tech trips North Alabama 34-33 in overtime

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Asa Chatman scored the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter and his touchdown run in…

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Asa Chatman scored the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter and his touchdown run in overtime set up Utah Tech in a 34-33 victory over North Alabama on Saturday.

North Alabama scored first in overtime — on a 1-yard run by quarterback Destin Wade — but Chandler Dixon missed the extra point. It took seven plays for the Trailblazers (2-7, 1-4 UAC) to score in overtime on Chatman’s 4-yard run then Ilya Uvaydov won it with the PAT.

A 2-yard run by Wade gave the Lions a 27-20 lead with 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter before the Trailblazers tied it, driving 65 yards in four plays capped by Chatman’s 29-yard touchdown run.

Chatman rushed for 101 yards and scored the two late touchdowns. Bronson Barben passed for 272 yards, with Daniel Thomason catching three for 104 yards. They connected on a 66-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Wade passed for 203 yards, including a 91-yard hookup with Tanaka Scott, who caught four passes for 136 yards. Wade added 100 yards rushing with three touchdowns and Jayvian Allen ran for 102 yards for the Lions (2-7, 1-4).

Neither team led by more than seven points. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.