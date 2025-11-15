Arnold has 267 yards rushing, accounts for 4 TDs, Georgia Southern beats Coastal Carolina

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — OJ Arnold had 267 yards rushing and accounted for four touchdowns, Camden Brown had a program-record…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — OJ Arnold had 267 yards rushing and accounted for four touchdowns, Camden Brown had a program-record tying three touchdown receptions, and Georgia Southern beat Coastal Carolina 45-40 on Saturday night.

Arnold had a 41-yard touchdown catch and threw a 73-yard TD pass to Brown. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound senior is the first player in program history run, catch and throw for a touchdown in a game and is Georgia Southern’s first 200-yard rusher since Logan Wright ran for 214 yards on just 10 carries in a 59-33 win over Arkansas State on Oct. 2, 2021.

Georgia Southern (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) finished with 653 total yards, the most under fourth-year coach Clay Helton.

Wide receivers Bryson Graves and Robby Washington each threw a touchdown pass for Coastal Carolina (6-4, 5-2). Graves went in orbit motion to the right, caught a lateral and then threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Tucker in the first quarter. Washington took a jet sweep to the left and then lobbed an arcing pass to Karmello English that trimmed the deficit 35-33 after the 2-point conversion failed early in the second quarter.

Two plays from scrimmage later, Arnold hit Brown, who finished with 133 yards receiving, on a double-pass that made it a two-score game.

JC French IV was 22-of-33 passing for 264 yards and threw two touchdowns and an interception for Georgia Southern.

