Army hosts Temple in AAC play

Temple (5-4) at Army (4-4), Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Army Offense

Overall: 352.9 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 87.6 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 265.3 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 23.4 points per game (99th)

Army Defense

Overall: 347 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 201.9 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 145.1 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 23.1 points per game (57th)

Temple Offense

Overall: 372.2 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 209.4 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 162.8 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 31.4 points per game (51st)

Temple Defense

Overall: 389 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 196.8 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 192.2 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 28.1 points per game (93rd)

Army is 121st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 45.2% of third downs.

Temple ranks 3rd in the FBS with a +11 turnover margin.

Army ranks 2nd in the FBS averaging 28 penalty yards per game.

Army is 20th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 76.7% of red zone trips.

Army leads the FBS with an average time of possession of 35:20.

Team leaders

Army

Passing: Cale Hellums, 376 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 52.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Hellums, 703 yards on 174 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Brady Anderson, 306 yards on 10 catches, 2 TDs

Temple

Passing: Evan Simon, 1,691 yards, 21 TDs, 1 INT, 62.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevyon Ducker, 683 yards on 130 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Kajiya Hollawayne, 439 yards on 33 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Army defeated Air Force 20-17 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Hellums led Army with 102 yards on 5-of-9 passing (55.6%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 26 times for 98 yards and one rushing touchdown. Briggs Bartosh had 74 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding one reception for eight yards. Noah Short had three receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown.

Temple lost 45-14 to East Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 1. Simon led Temple with 80 yards on 11-of-20 passing (55.0%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Keveun Mason carried the ball seven times for 48 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 19 yards. Colin Chase put up 57 yards on five catches.

Next game

Army hosts Tulsa on Nov. 22. Temple hosts Tulane on Nov. 22.

