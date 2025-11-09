Arkansas visits LSU in SEC matchup

Arkansas (2-7) at LSU (5-4), Nov. 15 at 12:45 p.m. EST. How to watch: SEC Network Key stats LSU Offense…

Arkansas (2-7) at LSU (5-4), Nov. 15 at 12:45 p.m. EST.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

LSU Offense

Overall: 341.6 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 240.6 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 101 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (98th)

LSU Defense

Overall: 327.9 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 201.9 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 126 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 19 points per game (19th)

Arkansas Offense

Overall: 484.4 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 275.7 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 208.8 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 35.4 points per game (21st)

Arkansas Defense

Overall: 430.6 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 246.4 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 184.1 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 33.3 points per game (125th)

Arkansas is 5th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 51.9% of the time.

Arkansas is 121st in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to LSU’s 37th-ranked +3 margin.

LSU is 14th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 73.9% of red zone trips.

Team leaders

LSU

Passing: Garrett Nussmeier, 1,925 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Caden Durham, 382 yards on 82 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Barion Brown, 405 yards on 41 catches, 1 TD

Arkansas

Passing: Taylen Green, 2,372 yards, 19 TDs, 8 INTs, 62.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Mike Washington, 828 yards on 127 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: O’Mega Blake, 661 yards on 50 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

LSU was defeated by Alabama 20-9 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Nussmeier passed for 121 yards on 18-of-21 attempts (85.7%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Harlem Berry carried the ball 12 times for 66 yards. Zavion Thomas had five receptions for 49 yards.

Arkansas lost 38-35 to Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 1. Green threw for 194 yards on 19-of-31 attempts (61.3%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 46 yards and one rushing touchdown. Washington had 116 rushing yards on 19 carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 19 yards. Raylen Sharpe had five receptions for 84 yards.

Next game

LSU hosts Western Kentucky on Nov. 22. Arkansas plays at No. 13 Texas on Nov. 22.

