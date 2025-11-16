Arizona State visits Colorado in Big 12 matchup

Arizona State (7-3) at Colorado (3-7), Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats Colorado Offense…

Arizona State (7-3) at Colorado (3-7), Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Colorado Offense

Overall: 331.8 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 209.7 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 122.1 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 22.0 points per game (108th)

Colorado Defense

Overall: 420.7 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 209.8 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 210.9 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 30.0 points per game (107th)

Arizona State Offense

Overall: 401.2 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 219.4 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 181.8 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 24.7 points per game (86th)

Arizona State Defense

Overall: 343.4 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 225.7 yards per game (81st)

Rushing: 117.7 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (62nd)

Arizona State is 115th in third down percentage, converting 34.6% of the time. Colorado ranks 48th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 36.3%.

Colorado ranks 101st in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Arizona State’s 32nd-ranked +4 margin.

Arizona State ranks 110th in the FBS averaging 62.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Colorado’s 55th-ranked 51.6 per-game average.

Arizona State is 25th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 78.4% of trips.

Colorado ranks 100th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:58, compared to Arizona State’s 9th-ranked average of 33:03.

Team leaders

Colorado

Passing: Kaidon Salter, 1,242 yards, 10 TDs, 6 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Welch, 313 yards on 81 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Omarion Miller, 652 yards on 34 catches, 7 TDs

Arizona State

Passing: Sam Leavitt, 1,628 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Raleek Brown, 823 yards on 151 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jordyn Tyson, 628 yards on 57 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

Colorado was defeated by West Virginia 29-22 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Julian Lewis led Colorado with 299 yards on 22-of-35 passing (62.9%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Drelon Miller had 42 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding four receptions for 37 yards. Omarion Miller had six receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Arizona State won 25-23 over West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 15. Jeff Sims threw for 207 yards on 19-of-28 attempts (67.9%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 81 yards. Brown had 53 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding three receptions for 29 yards and one touchdown. Derek Eusebio had six receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Colorado plays at Kansas State on Nov. 29. Arizona State hosts Arizona on Nov. 28.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.