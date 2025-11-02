Arizona and Kansas meet in Big 12 action

Kansas (5-4) at Arizona (5-3), Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats Arizona Offense Overall:…

Kansas (5-4) at Arizona (5-3), Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Arizona Offense

Overall: 416.4 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 266.5 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 149.9 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 34.1 points per game (31st)

Arizona Defense

Overall: 293.6 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 155.3 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 138.4 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 19.9 points per game (28th)

Kansas Offense

Overall: 387.7 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 232.2 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 155.4 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (52nd)

Kansas Defense

Overall: 383 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 213 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 170 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (76th)

Kansas ranks 110th in third down percentage, converting 35.2% of the time. Arizona ranks 35th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.7%.

Kansas ranks 70th in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to Arizona’s 10th-ranked +8 margin.

Kansas ranks 20th in the FBS averaging 40.6 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

Arizona

Passing: Noah Fifita, 2,042 yards, 21 TDs, 4 INTs, 65.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Ismail Mahdi, 530 yards on 80 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jayin Whatley, 404 yards on 33 catches, 4 TDs

Kansas

Passing: Jalon Daniels, 1,991 yards, 20 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Leshon Williams, 396 yards on 71 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Emmanuel Henderson Jr., 573 yards on 36 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Arizona won 52-17 over Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 1. Fifita passed for 213 yards on 11-of-19 attempts (57.9%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Mahdi carried the ball three times for 85 yards and scored one touchdown. Gio Richardson had two receptions for 63 yards and one touchdown.

Kansas beat Oklahoma State 38-21 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Daniels led Kansas with 110 yards on 13-of-19 passing (68.4%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 28 yards. Williams had 77 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for seven yards. Leyton Cure recorded 32 yards on two catches.

Next game

Arizona plays at No. 17 Cincinnati on Nov. 15. Kansas plays at Iowa State on Nov. 22.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.