AP Player of the Week: Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed overcame bad start to lead program’s biggest comeback

The Associated Press national player of the week in football for Week 12 of the season:

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

Reed threw for a career-high 439 yards and three touchdowns to lead the third-ranked Aggies’ comeback from a 27-point halftime deficit to remain undefeated with a 31-30 victory over South Carolina.

Reed was just 6-of-19 passing with two interceptions and a fumble returned for a touchdown as the Aggies fell behind 30-3 in the first half. In the second half, he was 16 of 20 for 298 yards and he threw for touchdowns of 27, 39 and 14 yards in the third quarter. He led a 10-play, 99-yard drive for the winning touchdown early in the fourth, completing 4 of 6 passes and running 8 yards to convert a third down.

Runner-up

Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy became the second player in program history to rush for 300 yards as the Tigers defeated Mississippi State 49-27. Hardy carried 25 times for 300 yards, a performance that ranks second to Devin West’s school-record, 319-yard game against Kansas in 1998. Hardy scored touchdowns on runs of 72, 43 and 10 yards. He had 203 yards in the second half.

Honorable mention

Georgia QB Gunner Stockton threw for four touchdowns and ran for another in a 35-10 win over Texas. … Mississippi RB Kewan Lacy rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-24 win over Florida. … North Texas freshman RB Caleb Hawkins set a program record with five rushing touchdowns in a 53-24 win at UAB. The true freshman had four scores in the first half alone. Hawkins finished with 189 yards on 27 attempts. … Georgia Southern RB OJ Arnold had 267 yards rushing and accounted for four touchdowns in a 45-40 win over Coastal Carolina. Arnold was the first player in program history to run, catch and throw for a touchdown in a game. … Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza completed 22 of 24 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-7 win over Wisconsin. … Oklahoma DB Eli Bowen had an 87-yard pick-6 in a 23-21 win at Alabama. Bowen’s only other interception was last year against Alabama.

Six stats

— Missouri’s Hardy is the national rushing leader after his 300-yard game. Hardy is averaging 134.6 yards per game. The previous leader, Jacksonville State’s Cam Cook, is averaging 130.

— UConn’s Joe Fagnano was the last full-season starting quarterback to not have thrown an interception. Fagnano had 346 pass attempts this season before Air Force’s Max Mustell picked off his deep ball in the first quarter of the Huskies’ 26-16 win.

— Before Lorenzo Styles Jr.’s 100-yard kick return against UCLA, Ohio State hadn’t had a kick taken back all the way since Jordan Hall did it against Michigan in 2010. The previous 100-yarder was by Ted Ginn Jr. against Minnesota in 2005.

— Eastern Michigan and Oklahoma are the only teams to have scored a touchdown or field goal on all of their trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, or red zone. EMU is 32 for 32 and OU is 31 for 31.

— Iowa’s 26 penalties are fewest through a Week 12, not including the 2020 pandemic season, since Navy had the same number in 2016.

— Tennessee plays the highest-scoring games, combining with its opponents for 72.3 points per game. Wisconsin plays the lowest-scoring games (35.2 ppg).

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Cliff Brunt, Maura Carey, Andrew Destin, Pat Graham, Stephen Hawkins, Mark Long, Mike Marot, Steve Megargee, John Marshall, Eric Olson and Eddie Pells.

