Andy Peters has hand in 5 TDs as St. Thomas-Minnesota routs Marist 45-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Andy Peters accounted for five touchdowns — two through the air and three on the ground — and St. Thomas-Minnesota rolled to a 45-0 victory over Marist on Saturday.

St. Thomas-Minnesota (6-3, 4-2 Pioneer Football League) linebacker Ryan Sever stuffed Tristan Shannon for no gain on a fourth-and-1 run at the Marist 38-yard line on the game’s opening possession and it was all downhill for the Red Foxes (3-6, 1-4) from there. Peters fired a touchdown pass to Quentin Cobb-Butler on the next play to put the Tommies ahead.

Elliot Huether’s punt bounced off Marist’s Trevion Adcox and Mitchell Schares recovered at the Red Foxes’ 16-yard line. Five plays later Peters ran it in from a yard out and Gabriel Abel added a two-point run for a 15-0 advantage after one quarter.

The Tommies turned interceptions by Nick Hand and Rod Finley in the second quarter into 1-yard touchdown runs by Peters. Peters followed with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Luke Schuler for a 35-0 lead at halftime.

Peters completed 14 of 19 passes for 248 yards and carried 13 times for 28. Cobb-Butler finished with five receptions for 125 yards.

Will O’Dell had 101 yards on 14-for-24 passing with three interceptions for Marist.

