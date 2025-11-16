American Conference assistant commissioner and spokesman Chuck Sullivan, 54, dies after long illness

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Chuck Sullivan, assistant commissioner and primary spokesman for the American Conference, has died after a long…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Chuck Sullivan, assistant commissioner and primary spokesman for the American Conference, has died after a long illness. He was 54.

The conference announced Sunday that Sullivan died of melanoma Saturday night.

Sullivan joined the Big East as director of communications in 2007 and continued in that role when the football members of that conference broke off to form the American in 2013. He was promoted to assistant commissioner for communications in 2015.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of our friend and colleague Chuck Sullivan,” American Commissioner Tim Pernetti said. “For 25 years, Chuck has been a deeply respected leader in collegiate athletics, and a remarkable husband and father. Chuck’s positive impact on the industry, the American Conference, student-athletes, coaches, and members of the media will always remain in our hearts. He will be truly missed and forever part of the American Conference family.”

A native of Stoughton, Massachusetts, Sullivan previously worked at Princeton, UMass-Boston, Bryant and Harvard.

