Amari Odom’s 3 touchdown passes help Kennesaw State hold off New Mexico State 24-21

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Amari Odom threw three touchdown passes in the first half and Kennesaw State held on…

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Amari Odom threw three touchdown passes in the first half and Kennesaw State held on for a 24-21 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday.

Odom connected with Gabriel Benyard for a 34-yard touchdown, then hit him again for a 23-yard score. Britton Williams added a 35-yard field goal and Kennesaw State (7-2, 5-0 Conference USA) took a 17-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the game.

Odom fired a 55-yard scoring strike to Clayton Coppock midway through the second quarter for a 24-0 advantage.

Dijon Stanley broke free for a 28-yard touchdown run for New Mexico State (3-6, 1-5) to cut it to 24-7 at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Logan Fife threw a pair of 2-yard touchdown passes to Donovan Faupel. The second one came with 5:28 remaining to make it a one-score game.

After both quarterbacks threw interceptions, the Aggies forced a three-and-out with 1:51 left to play. Fife drove them 51 yards in 10 plays, but Ryann Hawk missed a 50-yard field goal with 32 seconds left to seal the Owls’ victory.

Odom finished with 219 yards on 14-for-30 passes with two interceptions. Coleman Bennett and Chase Belcher both topped 80 yards rush as the Owls outgained the Aggies 208-75 on the ground.

Fife completed 28 of 46 passes for 241 yards with two picks.

——

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.