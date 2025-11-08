Alberson throws for 4 touchdowns to lead Chattanooga past Furman 45-28

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Battle Alberson threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns and Chattanooga pulled away from Furman for…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Battle Alberson threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns and Chattanooga pulled away from Furman for a 45-28 win on Saturday.

Journey Wyche capped a 70—yard drive with a 1-yard run midway through the fourth quarter to put the Mocs up 38-28. Wyche clinched the win with a 25-yard scoring reception from Alberson with 2:55 to play as Chattanooga (5-5, 4-2 Southern Conference) took advantage of a Paladins fumble near midfield.

Alberson was 15 of 22 and also gained 85 yards on seven carries. Ryan Ingram ran for 94 yards on 22 rushes. Sohn Williams had six receptions for 116 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown that tied the game at 14.

Alberson also had touchdown passes of 25 yards to Landon Strickland and 47 yards to Markell Quick in the first half, which ended tied at 21.

Ky Tayo had a 51-yard pick-6 early in the third quarter to put the Mocs up for good.

Trey Hedden was 19 of 27 for 296 yards and two touchdowns, two interceptions and two sacks for the Paladins (5-5, 3-4).

