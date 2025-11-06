Akron and Kent State meet in MAC play

Kent State (3-6) at Akron (4-6), Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats Akron Offense…

Kent State (3-6) at Akron (4-6), Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Akron Offense

Overall: 340.4 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 202.8 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 137.6 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 21.3 points per game (113th)

Akron Defense

Overall: 397.4 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 229.5 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 167.9 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 27.1 points per game (89th)

Kent State Offense

Overall: 271.9 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 184 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 87.9 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 18 points per game (126th)

Kent State Defense

Overall: 442 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 250.9 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 191.1 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 34.3 points per game (126th)

Akron ranks 129th in third down percentage, converting 30.7% of the time. Kent State ranks 124th on defense, holding its opponents to 46.2%.

Kent State ranks 96th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Akron’s 23rd-ranked +5 margin.

Akron ranks 122nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips. Kent State’s red zone defense ranks 87th at 86.1%.

Team leaders

Akron

Passing: Ben Finley, 1,875 yards, 15 TDs, 7 INTs, 52.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Gant, 850 yards on 169 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Kyan Mason, 418 yards on 29 catches, 5 TDs

Kent State

Passing: Dru DeShields, 1,321 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs, 57.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Gavin Garcia, 380 yards on 100 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Cade Wolford, 406 yards on 16 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Akron defeated UMass 44-10 on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Finley passed for 197 yards on 12-of-20 attempts (60.0%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 28 yards and one rushing touchdown. Gant carried the ball 28 times for 153 yards and scored two touchdowns. Marcel Williams had four receptions for 104 yards.

Kent State lost 17-13 to Ball State on Wednesday, Nov. 5. DeShields threw for 212 yards on 15-of-27 attempts (55.6%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Garcia had 59 rushing yards on 12 carries. Wayne Harris had five receptions for 87 yards.

Next game

Akron plays at Bowling Green on Nov. 18. Kent State hosts Central Michigan on Nov. 19.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.