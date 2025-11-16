Air Force hosts New Mexico in MWC action

New Mexico (7-3) at Air Force (3-7), Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. EST. How to watch: CBS Sports Network Key…

New Mexico (7-3) at Air Force (3-7), Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Air Force Offense

Overall: 430.1 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 158.9 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 271.2 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (46th)

Air Force Defense

Overall: 446.6 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 274.8 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 171.8 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 32.3 points per game (121st)

New Mexico Offense

Overall: 385 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 234.2 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 150.8 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 29.2 points per game (61st)

New Mexico Defense

Overall: 368.4 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 262.6 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 105.8 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 25 points per game (72nd)

Air Force is 135th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 51.3% of the time. New Mexico ranks 73rd on offense, converting on 39.5% of third downs.

New Mexico is 123rd in the FBS with a -9 turnover margin, compared to Air Force’s 67th-ranked even margin.

Air Force is 13th in the FBS averaging 37.5 penalty yards per game.

Air Force ranks 116th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 89.2% of trips. New Mexico’s red zone offense ranks 109th, scoring in 78.4% of red zone trips.

New Mexico ranks 67th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:06, compared to Air Force’s 4th-ranked average of 33:42.

Team leaders

Air Force

Passing: Liam Szarka, 1,296 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Szarka, 923 yards on 190 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Cade Harris, 563 yards on 33 catches, 2 TDs

New Mexico

Passing: Jack Layne, 2,166 yards, 12 TDs, 9 INTs, 66.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Damon Bankston, 461 yards on 84 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Keagan Johnson, 638 yards on 50 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Air Force fell to UConn 26-16 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Szarka led Air Force with 34 yards on 2-of-3 passing (66.7%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Owen Allen carried the ball 22 times for 122 yards. Harris had two receptions for 25 yards.

New Mexico beat Colorado State 20-17 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Layne passed for 226 yards on 13-of-25 attempts (52.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 23 yards and one rushing touchdown. DJ McKinney carried the ball 17 times for 52 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 57 yards. Johnson had five receptions for 65 yards.

Next game

Air Force plays at Colorado State on Nov. 28. New Mexico hosts San Diego State on Nov. 28.

