Ah Yat, Montana hang on to beat Schakel, Eastern Washington 29-24

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Keali’i Ah Yat threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Montana held on to beat Eastern Washington 29-24 on Saturday.

Jake Schakel, a redshirt freshman making his first start, threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Cole Pruett with 1:01 to play for the Eagles. Eastern Washington recovered the onside kick and Schakel had the Eagles at the Montana 9 with 25 seconds to go.

The Grizzlies kept the receiver inbounds on a 4-yard completion but when Schakel took the snap with eight seconds left and rushed to spike the ball, it slipped out of his hands for a fumble and the clock ran out.

Schakel was impressive against the No. 2 team in the FCS coaches poll and 25,861 fans, completing 43 of 63 passes for 451 yards and two touchdowns, although he had two interceptions.

Ah Yat was 22 of 30 for 250 yards for the Grizzlies (10-0, 6-0 Big Sky Conference), staking them to a 22-0 with touchdowns on their first three possessions. He found Michael Wortham with a 12-yard toss, threw a 29-yard to Korbin Hendrix and scored on a 3-yard run.

Eastern Washington (4-6, 3-3) answered with a 10-yard scoring reception for Kevin Allen III and his 10-yard run.

Other than a quick touchdown drive, with Eli Gilman scoring on a 25-yard run, Montana had 161 yards and seven punts until giving the ball up on downs at the EWU 37, which allowed the Eagles to rally.

Miles Williams had 11 receptions for 136 yards for the Eagles and Pruett had 10 for 133.

