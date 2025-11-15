Ah Yat accounts for 4 TDs, Gillman runs for 2 TDs, Montana beats Portland St. 63-17

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Keali’i Ah Yat accounted for four touchdowns, Eli Gillman had two rushing touchdowns, and Montana beat…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Keali’i Ah Yat accounted for four touchdowns, Eli Gillman had two rushing touchdowns, and Montana beat Portland State 63-17 on Saturday.

Ah Yat was 14-of-24 passing for 184 yards with no interceptions and Gillman finished with 81 yards rushing on 10 carries for Montana (11-0, 7-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll.

The Grizzlies close the regular season at home next Saturday against third-ranked Montana State with the conference title and automatic bid into the FCS playoffs on the line.

Ah Yat threw an incomplete pass on third-and-10, but a pass interference penalty gave the Grizzlies a fresh set of downs and on the next play Gillman — who ran for a 4-yard TD to make it 7-7 with 6:33 remaining in the first quarter — ripped off a 60-yard touchdown run that gave Montana a 14-7 lead as time expired in the period.

Ah Yat ran for a 15-yard touchdown late in the second quarter and threw touchdown passes of 4 yards to Brooks Davis, 27 yards to Josh Gale, and 27 yards to Stevie Rocker Jr. in the third quarter to make it 42-10.

Malae Fonoti ran for a 1-yard touchdown. backup quarterback Jake Jensen threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Korbin Hendrix, and Hashim Jones added a 30-yard TD run for Montana in the fourth quarter.

John-Keawe Sagapolutele was 12-of-24 passing for 155 yards with three interceptions and Tyrese Smith completed 5 of 10 for 63 yards and threw two picks for Portland State (1-10, 1-6). Smith added 101 yards rushing, which included a 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, on 11 carries.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.