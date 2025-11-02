ACC matchup features North Carolina playing Stanford

Stanford (3-6) at North Carolina (3-5), Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: The CW Key stats North…

Stanford (3-6) at North Carolina (3-5), Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

North Carolina Offense

Overall: 298.6 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 175.5 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 123.1 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 19.4 points per game (120th)

North Carolina Defense

Overall: 320.8 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 210.5 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 110.3 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 22.1 points per game (49th)

Stanford Offense

Overall: 306 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 225.7 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 80.3 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 17.8 points per game (127th)

Stanford Defense

Overall: 424.9 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 293.6 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 131.3 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 30.1 points per game (107th)

Both teams struggle on third down. North Carolina is 126th in the FBS, converting 32.4% of the time. Stanford ranks 120th, converting on 33.8% of third downs.

Stanford ranks 114th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin.

North Carolina ranks 123rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips. Stanford’s red zone defense ranks 24th at 77.1%.

Team leaders

North Carolina

Passing: Gio Lopez, 1,021 yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Demon June, 416 yards on 64 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Shipp, 384 yards on 35 catches, 3 TDs

Stanford

Passing: Ben Gulbranson, 1,813 yards, 9 TDs, 10 INTs, 56.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 425 yards on 99 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: CJ Williams, 598 yards on 47 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

North Carolina defeated Syracuse 27-10 on Friday, Oct. 31. Lopez led North Carolina with 216 yards on 15-of-19 passing (78.9%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 33 yards. June carried the ball 13 times for 101 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown. Shipp put up 64 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Stanford lost 35-20 to Pittsburgh on Saturday, Nov. 1. Gulbranson led Stanford with 228 yards on 17-of-30 passing (56.7%) for one touchdown and three interceptions. Sedrick Irvin had 24 rushing yards on eight carries, adding one reception for five yards. Williams had seven receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

North Carolina plays at Wake Forest on Nov. 15. Stanford hosts California on Nov. 22.

