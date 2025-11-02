ACC matchup features No. 16 Louisville taking on Cal

Cal (5-4) at No. 16 Louisville (7-1), Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats Louisville…

Cal (5-4) at No. 16 Louisville (7-1), Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Louisville Offense

Overall: 407.8 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 252 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 155.8 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 33.8 points per game (36th)

Louisville Defense

Overall: 280.5 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 167.9 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 112.6 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 20.8 points per game (34th)

Cal Offense

Overall: 332.4 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 253 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 79.4 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 24.6 points per game (89th)

Cal Defense

Overall: 355.3 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 199.1 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 156.2 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 25.1 points per game (74th)

Cal is 89th in third down percentage, converting 37.5% of the time. Louisville ranks 19th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 32.1%.

Louisville ranks 114th in the FBS with 65.4 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

Louisville

Passing: Miller Moss, 1,929 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INTs, 65.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaac Brown, 782 yards on 91 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Chris Bell, 743 yards on 56 catches, 6 TDs

Cal

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 2,187 yards, 11 TDs, 9 INTs, 61.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Kendrick Raphael, 621 yards on 149 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Jacob De Jesus, 533 yards on 56 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Louisville won 28-16 over Virginia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 1. Moss threw for 136 yards on 19-of-28 attempts (67.9%) with one touchdown and one interception. Brown had 130 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown. Bell recorded 56 yards on eight catches.

Cal fell to Virginia 31-21 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Sagapolutele threw for 213 yards on 19-of-30 attempts (63.3%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Raphael had 46 rushing yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns, adding four receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown. Trond Grizzell recorded 80 yards on eight catches.

Next game

Louisville hosts Clemson on Nov. 14. Cal plays at Stanford on Nov. 22.

