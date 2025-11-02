ACC matchup features No. 15 Virginia squaring off against Wake Forest

Wake Forest (5-3) at No. 15 Virginia (8-1), Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN Key stats…

Wake Forest (5-3) at No. 15 Virginia (8-1), Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Virginia Offense

Overall: 439 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 252.3 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 186.7 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 36.4 points per game (18th)

Virginia Defense

Overall: 343.7 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 231.8 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 111.9 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 22.2 points per game (52nd)

Wake Forest Offense

Overall: 375.9 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 234.5 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 141.4 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 24.3 points per game (90th)

Wake Forest Defense

Overall: 325.1 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 191.3 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 133.9 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (41st)

Wake Forest is 98th in third down percentage, converting 36.4% of the time. Virginia ranks 7th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 28.6%.

Wake Forest is 97th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Virginia’s 10th-ranked +8 margin.

Wake Forest is 134th in the FBS averaging 74.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Virginia’s 37th-ranked 47 per-game average.

Wake Forest is 134th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 67.9% of trips. Virginia’s red zone defense ranks 81st at 85.7%.

Wake Forest is 95th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:03, compared to Virginia’s 26th-ranked average of 31:51.

Team leaders

Virginia

Passing: Chandler Morris, 2,069 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.0 completion percentage

Rushing: J’mari Taylor, 686 yards on 150 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Trell Harris, 545 yards on 37 catches, 4 TDs

Wake Forest

Passing: Robby Ashford, 1,298 yards, 3 TDs, 5 INTs, 58.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Demond Claiborne, 639 yards on 106 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Chris Barnes, 492 yards on 32 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Virginia defeated California 31-21 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Morris threw for 262 yards on 24-of-36 attempts (66.7%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 38 yards. Taylor had 105 rushing yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns, adding four receptions for 17 yards. Harris had five receptions for 68 yards.

Wake Forest was beaten by Florida State 42-7 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Ashford led Wake Forest with 93 yards on 12-of-21 passing (57.1%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 59 yards. Claiborne had 27 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding two receptions for 16 yards. Micah Mays Jr. recorded 51 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Virginia plays at Duke on Nov. 15. Wake Forest hosts North Carolina on Nov. 15.

