ACC matchup features NC State taking on Florida State

Florida State (5-5) at NC State (5-5), Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

NC State Offense

Overall: 409.0 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 262.0 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 147.0 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 29.9 points per game (56th)

NC State Defense

Overall: 440.4 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 299.9 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 140.5 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 31.6 points per game (118th)

Florida State Offense

Overall: 487.5 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 259.8 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 227.7 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 36.4 points per game (17th)

Florida State Defense

Overall: 321.0 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 196.9 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 124.1 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (29th)

NC State ranks 124th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.1% of the time. Florida State ranks 6th on offense, converting on 51.9% of third downs.

Florida State is 84th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 85.7% of trips. NC State’s red zone offense ranks 10th, scoring on 93.8% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

NC State

Passing: CJ Bailey, 2,531 yards, 19 TDs, 9 INTs, 69.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Daylan Smothers, 823 yards on 127 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Terrell Anderson, 552 yards on 32 catches, 4 TDs

Florida State

Passing: Thomas Castellanos, 2,317 yards, 12 TDs, 6 INTs, 59.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Gavin Sawchuk, 444 yards on 97 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Duce Robinson, 947 yards on 49 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

NC State fell 41-7 to Miami (FL) on Saturday, Nov. 15. Bailey passed for 120 yards on 17-of-30 attempts (56.7%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 11 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jayden Scott carried the ball seven times for 14 yards, adding three receptions for 40 yards. Anderson put up 25 yards on four catches.

Florida State won 34-14 over Virginia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 15. Castellanos led Florida State with 189 yards on 12-of-24 passing (50.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 45 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Ousmane Kromah had 59 rushing yards on 11 carries. Robinson had six receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

NC State hosts North Carolina on Nov. 29. Florida State plays at Florida on Nov. 29.

