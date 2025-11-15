ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips stays optimistic amid league’s uncertain chances for multiple CFP bids

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips knows his league is on uncertain footing when it comes to…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips knows his league is on uncertain footing when it comes to getting multiple bids to the College Football Playoff, particularly as several ranked league teams stumbled in recent games.

He’s also quick to point out there’s still time for the ACC to hit that goal all the same.

“I’m not dejected. I’m not despondent or any of those types of things,” Phillips said in an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, coming after watching No. 23 Pittsburgh lose at home to No. 9 Notre Dame in lopsided fashion. “You always want to win more games and the rest of it. But we still have games to be played against really good opponents.”

The AP shadowed Phillips during Saturday’s trip to the Notre Dame-Pitt game, an example of the type of mid-November contest carrying CFP implications for a league with five AP Top 25 teams — yet no clear headliner. That means the league has multiple playoff candidates after entering the weekend with five 1-loss teams in the ACC standings, yet no one locked in without reaching the ACC championship game and claiming the trophy.

It was also the kind of game that illustrates why Phillips maintains optimism considering there are so many moving parts in play. For example: while Pitt (No. 22 CFP) lost ground with the loss, that only strengthens the Fighting Irish’s case — which in turn would aid No. 16 Miami (No. 15 CFP) by keeping the Hurricanes’ season-opening win against the Irish as a standout W.

Phillips — who watched Saturday’s Notre Dame-Pitt game from the sideline sporting a gold-and-blue tie in tribute to Pitt’s colors — can only point to what’s ahead. The message is as simple: multiple ACC teams still control their own destiny.

“I haven’t seen a week go by in college football that if you don’t win, you don’t move up,” Phillips said. “Maybe not drastically, but the idea is you have to continue to win. And if you continue to win, you have a strong possibility that you are going to move up within the rankings.”

Still, it has been a strange year for the ACC with unexpected highs and high-profile flops.

Preseason favorite Clemson opened the year ranked No. 4 nationally but has been working in recent weeks just to become bowl eligible. Florida State looked to have regrouped from last year’s two-win disaster with a season-opening statement win against Alabama, only to start 0-4 in the league on the way to extending the 2024 misery.

In the meantime, as Miami peaked at No. 2, Georgia Tech reached No. 8 while starting 8-0 and Virginia hit No. 12 after starting 5-0 in ACC play despite being picked to finish 14th in the 17-team football league.

And yet, the Hurricanes and Yellow Jackets both stumbled on Nov. 1, with Miami suffering its second loss at SMU and Georgia Tech falling at N.C. State. Virginia lost at home to Wake Forest last week before regrouping to win at Duke on Saturday. And No. 20 Louisville has lost consecutive home games to California and then Friday against Clemson after a 7-1 start that put the Cardinals in the chase.

It very nearly got worse, too. Georgia Tech survived Saturday on a final-seconds field goal against a Boston College that entered the day at 1-9.

“The league itself has played good football all year,” Phillips said. “We’ve suffered some from maybe not being as consistent from week to week. But we’ve also cannibalized ourselves some as well within the league. I think every league goes through that. It just seems like that’s happened more to us recently, over the last three weeks.”

Phillips has ACC staff gather weekly notes and details on team resumes to share with the CFP committee and make the league’s case. There will be more to track, too. Notably, Miami — which rolled past N.C. State on Saturday — still visits Pitt. The Panthers still face Georgia Tech. And the Yellow Jackets have their instate rivalry with fifth-ranked Georgia from the Southeastern Conference, too.

And Phillips can look back to last year’s results for hope. Clemson sneaked into the ACC title game when then-No. 6 Miami blew a 21-0 loss at Syracuse in a loss that ultimately kept the Hurricanes out of the CFP. The Tigers edged SMU for the ACC title to reach the CFP, while the Mustangs made the ACC a two-bid league.

“I’m still hopeful that we’ll be a multiple-bid league,” Phillips said. “There’s nothing that says that we’re eliminated from that. There’s football not only to be played in the ACC, but throughout the country.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.